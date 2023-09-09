Kamloops Chamber conducting survey to better understand costs of running a business

Photo: Castanet

The Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce is conducting a survey to better understand the costs of conducting business in the province.

The chamber is working with the BC Chamber of Commerce to conduct a survey designed to provide insight into the challenges of rising costs for businesses and the impact on local enterprises.

“As businesses navigate the currents of change, insights and perspectives from the business community become the compass guiding the chamber forward. The chamber remains steadfast in its commitment to creating a business-friendly environment,” said Acacia Pangilinan, executive director of the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce.

“The chamber network understands that the rising costs of doing business pose significant hurdles to growth and sustainability and is dedicated to working collaboratively to find effective solutions.”

The chamber said taxes, fees, benefit programs and government regulations collectively contribute to the financial burden that businesses face.

Insights from the survey will inform the chamber’s advocacy efforts to address challenges faced by local businesses.

The eight minute survey will be open for responses until Sep. 15 at 4 p.m.

The survey can be found online.