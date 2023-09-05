SD73 trending in right direction as new school year kicks off, Nixon says

The head of the Kamloops-Thompson school district says she's looking to increase a sense of belonging among students as they file into classrooms for the new school year.

SD73 Supt. Rhonda Nixon told Castanet Kamloops the school district is looking to take additionaal steps to access student voices in order to improve a sense of belonging.

“I think our sense of belonging hasn't increased at the same level as our other areas of human and social development,” she said.

“We're really focused in on student voice and accessing students to help us understand it.”

Nixon said initiatives like the student advisory council, the student equity summit and the aboriginal student learning group, among others, are all opportunities for the district to hear from its students.

“I believe that developing all those peer groups are opportunities for local communities to be able to feel safe where they didn't before, and feel like they belong,” Nixon said.

Nixon said the school district has seen positive increases in primary literacy, and are looking to see the same improvement in numeracy.

“We're actually looking at a primary numeracy assessment, and most importantly, the professional learning around it,” said Nixon.

The district is getting bigger, slated to open two additional Kamloops schools next fall — the rebuilt Parkcrest elementary, as well as the previously shuttered George Hilliard elementary.

“We're in a position right now of growth, and it's wonderful to be in a position of growth,” said Nixon.

“It has its challenges, don't get me wrong, because we don't have enough space and we have a lot of portables, but we're not declining.”

The SD73 board voted in June to make sweeping grade reconfigurations and catchment changes to alleviate overcapacity concerns.

“We have expansion of programming in the North Shore area, because we have Brocklehurst middle school becoming an 8-12 in 2024,” said Nixon.

The school district will also be looking at continuing work with the Pineview Valley Community Engagement Committee, which has been looking at plans for the new Pineview Elementary school.

Nixon said the schools district will be opening up 144 new childcare spaces at Ralph Bell Elementary and Happyvale Elementary.

“You have to look at every little tiny aspect makes sure it's good, and then you open. So we're right at that final stage,” said Nixon.

The school district has also received three years of stable funding to address food security through the province’s Feeding Futures Fund.

Nixon said the Student and Family affordability fund will also be used to support families with fees, fee reduction and fee forgiveness.

“Our families need that kind of help, we're able to extend that into this year," said Nixon.

"We're coming back at a time of growth, we're coming back at a time of support."