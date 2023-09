Photo: Shutterstock

The RIH Craft-a-Fair will be retuning again this year, with all funds raised going towards Royal Inland Hospital.

According to organizers, more crafters will be located at Sandman Centre on the concourse, at ice level and in the sports lounge.

Admission is $2 per person and all proceeds will go towards equipment for Royal Inland Hospital.

The 37th annual event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

More information is available on the event website.