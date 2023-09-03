Northern winds to affect Rossmoore Lake blaze as crews continue to mop up

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Rossmoore Lake wildfire pictured earlier in August.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Rossmoore Lake wildfire is expected to see more wind coming from the north as crews continue mop up efforts on the blaze.

The 11,062-hectare wildfire is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A and remains classified as out-of-control.

BCWS said a previously discussed cold front has “lost most of its punch” over the northern part of the province, but it will still bring winds gusting up to 30 km/h in the early afternoon.

Marg Drysdale, BCWS fire information officer, said a blanket of smoke over the Kamloops area was most likely brought by the winds from the north.

Drysdale said operations on the blaze mostly consists of mop up and patrol operations, but crews have prepared for increased fire behaviour from the winds.

“They have to get to the hotspot that's located through the infrared scanning, and they need to dig it up and put it out. So it does take a lot of time,” said Drysdale.

"People may, however, see some increased fire behaviour, but crews have prepared for that."

Firefighters are also continuing to to patrol the fire’s perimeter near Frogmoore Creek, and are directly attacking the fire’s edge to the south.

“We haven't gotten to the point where they say they have a full perimeter, but they are working on what we call edges now,” said Drysdale.

“So that’s moving along. It's progressing extremely well at this point.”

Drysdale said heavy equipment and aerial resources are sitting on standby as ground crews continue to mop up.

On Sunday, there are 139 wildland firefighters assign to the wildfire, along with 35 pieces of heavy equipment. There are 12 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, including the Bush Creek East wildfire.