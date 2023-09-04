Cloudy periods and showers in forecast before sun returns in the coming week

Madison Reeve

Kamloops is forecast to see periods of cloudy skies before the sun returns late in the week, according to Environment Canada.

More moderate temperatures and chances of showers are predicted early on, but temperatures are expected to climb again by the weekend.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day, as smoke from nearby wildfires blow into the area in the morning. Temperatures will hit a high of 23 C with a 30 per cent of showers. Monday night will see a low of 14 C as chances of showers continue.

Tuesday will continue to see a mix of sun and cloud, with a daytime high of 22 C. Cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers are expected in the evening, as temperatures dip to a low of 12 C.

Periods of both sun and cloud are expected on Wednesday as temperatures reach a high of 21 C. Wednesday night will see clear skies with a nighttime low of 9 C.

Thursday will see sunny skies throughout the day, and a high of 24 C over the course of the day. Skies will remain clear into the night as temperatures reach a low of 12 C.

Sunny skies will continue into Friday with temperatures reaching a high of 26 C during the day. Clear skies are expected overnight as temperatures hit a low of 13 C.

Sunny skies are forecast to continue into the weekend, with daytime highs remaining around 27 C.