City says new restrictions successful at reducing water use

A City of Kamloops manager says enhanced water restrictions introduced in mid-August have been successful at reducing the city’s water use in the midst of extreme drought conditions.

As of Aug. 14, activities like lawn sprinkling, pressure washing for aesthetic purposes, and washing cars and boats at home have been temporarily banned, with the goal of lessening the impact of drought on the ecosystem.

Deven Matkowski, city engineering manager, said the city is “right where we want to be” for water conservation.

“Maybe even doing a little better than we need to — but obviously, every drop we save is going to keep the water in the river. And that's what the focus is on this, is for the environment and habitat.”

A report from the City of Kamloops shows from the week of Aug. 21 to Aug. 27, the community used 153,829 cubic metres of water.

By comparison, the 2023 summer average is 332,066 cubic metres, while the 2022 summer average is 315,925 cubic metres.

The North Thompson, South Thompson and Lower Thompson basins remain classified as drought level 5 — meaning adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are almost certain.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Forests, said water levels on the Thompson River have sank past a 100-year record low for this time of year.

According to the ministry, the river is sitting two metres below what is normal for this time of year and 15 centimetres lower than the record low for this area.

Matkowksi said water restrictions are tied to the province’s drought ratings.

“We're at the highest level in our region at drought level five, and there's no indications of that changing in the short term. So we'll see — it all depends on the weather,” he said.

He said once restrictions are lifted, the city has committed to reviewing its drought action plan, which was newly created this year in response to the extreme weather conditions.

"Definitely, there's lots learned and it's been great, the community's been great,” he said.

“You kind of hear chatter about it, some positive, some negative — but it's been good.”

More information about the city’s water conservation measures and access to weekly water usage reports can be found on the City of Kamloops website.