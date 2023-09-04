Council directs staff to move forward with neighbourhood-based town halls

Photo: Castanet Kamloops council.

Kamloops council has approved a plan to launch its new town hall pilot project, with the first event set for this fall.

During a meeting on Aug. 29, council voted unanimously to move forward with a series of monthly town hall meetings held in neighbourhoods across Kamloops starting in October, approving a budget of up to $20,000 for the project.

The first meeting will be held for the southeast communities, including Juniper Ridge, Barnhartvale, Campbell Creek, Rose Hill, Valleyview and Dallas.

The proposal was initially brought forward to council’s newly struck community engagement select committee for feedback in August.

“I'm glad we're getting to the final push,” said Coun. Bill Sarai, a member of the committee.

Sarai said he’d like to see the city staff, particularly department directors, attend these meetings alongside council members to help answer questions from members of the public.

The meetings will follow a hybrid format, where attendees will be broken into small discussion groups organized around council’s strategic priorities — safety and security, governance and service excellence, livability and sustainability, and economic health and advocacy.

Then, a moderator would lead an open mic portion of the meeting, where the audience can ask questions that may not have been answered in group discussions.

After October’s meeting for the southeast communities, one meeting per month will be held for different neighbourhood groupings with the exception of December, due to the holiday season.

A virtual town hall meeting will be held on the seventh and final month of the pilot for anyone who prefers to participate in an online format.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson proposed his own vision for a Kam Talk town hall meeting in July, but his motion was voted down by councillors who said this work was already underway.

(Council passed a motion in February to have a now-dissolved standing committee put together a town hall, but these committees were paused after it was found the mayor had made unilateral changes to committee appointments).

Hamer-Jackson, who voted in favour of the town hall pilot project on Aug. 29, noted there hasn’t yet been a precise date set for the meeting.

“You know what, it’s better than nothing,” he said.

“I could have had a town hall meeting — and it wouldn't cost $20,000, by the way — and we'd have community engagement. I had an agenda and everything set, the facility, everything ready to go.

“It would have been first or second week in September. You give it a go, see how it goes, you know? But again, you know, this is better than nothing.”

Hamer-Jackson said he also believes the community engagement committee should have sitting members of the community on it.

“Where was the community engagement in that committee? Because there's other cities in this province that have got select committees with many community members on it,” he said.

“Anyway, it’s a good name, if you look in the dictionary and figure out what community engagement is — I’ve never even looked, but maybe it sounds good.”