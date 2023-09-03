Provincial Winter Fair returns to Kamloops for 85th year

Photo: Provincial Winter Fair The 85th Provincial Winter Fair will be held in Kamloops from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25.

The Provincial Winter Fair is back for its 85th year of celebrating local agriculture.

The fair, which was moved to Kamloops during war time in 1939, will take place at the Circle Creek Equestrian Centre from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25.

“The show has come a long way, but the 4-H and Open livestock show and photography competitions remain at its core,” organizers said in a statement.

The 85th Provincial Winter Fair will feature the third annual Grapes and Grill wine and food pairing event, SuperDogs agility performances, photography competitions, and the 4-H and Open livestock show.

According to fair organizers, Friday, Sept. 22 will see a number of school field trips to the event for a scavenger hunt, face painting and Uncle Chris the Clown.

On Saturday, the 19+ Grapes and Grill event will showcase Kamloops wines alongside local beef and lamb pairings. New this year is a dessert pairing with mini apple pies from Brynn’s Bakery.

SuperDogs will perform three shows daily, and a kids zone and educational stations will be set up for attendees all weekend.

“Our 4-H members and all exhibitors appreciate the local support and we hope you can be part of the 85th Anniversary Celebration,” organizers said.

“Come visit the fair and learn about the 4-H programme and the exhibition of local agricultural industries.”

Event admission is free.

Those interested in attending can find more information about the event on the 85th Provincial Winter Fair website.