Teen collects more than 1,000 pounds of donated food for Kamloops Food Bank

Boxes and bags full of donated pasta, soups, canned veggies and cookies were piled high outside the Kamloops Food Bank on Friday, as a local teen delivered more than 1,000 pounds of food to help people in need.

Shawn Hodgkiss, 14, is a member of the 34th Westsyde Scouts. He embarked on the food drive a few weeks ago, and after putting out a request to the community, received an enthusiastic response.

“I decided to do a food drive because there's a lot of food shortages,” Shawn said, adding he had recently volunteered at the food bank, helping to put together food hampers.

“I just feel like it was the right thing to do.”

He said he started the project about two weeks ago, posting about the food drive on Facebook and getting the word out to friends, family and neighbours.

Shawn’s mom Angela Hodgkiss, a Scouts leader who helped out with the food drive, said Shawn's initial goal was to collect enough food to put together 25 single person hampers.

“In the single person hampers, it's dried pasta, soups, crackers, cookies, beans, tomato sauce. So we got the list, and that's what we put out on Facebook,” she said.

“And the response has just been huge.”

Angela said it wasn’t just the Westsyde and Brocklehurst communities who pitched in. Out of town family and friends sent Shawn cash donations so he could go shopping for more items to donate.

She said the Westsyde Save On Foods also donated, and gave Shawn 10 per cent off on items he was purchasing for the food drive.

“People said, ‘I have too much in my garden, would you be willing to take that?’ So Shawn has brought in over 120 pounds of fresh produce also, on top of all of this,” Angela said.

Shawn and Angela said they are grateful to the community for their generosity.

“We doubled the amounts that we wanted — and we got more. So it felt great,” Shawn said.

Kamloops Food Bank staff weighed a large crate full of food items, estimating Shawn was able to collect over 1,000 pounds of food.

His work on this project will help him earn the Chief Scouts award — the highest award that can be achieved in Scouts.

“The best part is seeing all the food here. And I know that I'm going to make a lot of people happy with all this food,” Shawn said.

Angela said said it’s been “amazing” to watch her son work whole-heartedly to complete the food drive.

“I’m just so proud of him,” she said.

“Teenagers don’t want to do so much for the community, but he was like, ‘Mom, this is what we need to do,’ and I feel like he’s been humbled and he’s seen what needs to be done in the community.”

The Kamloops Food Bank estimates it served more than 6,000 people in 2022.