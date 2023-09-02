TNRD lifts remaining evacuation orders put in place due to Rossmoore wildfire

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Rossmoore Lake wildfire pictured earlier in August.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has lifted the remaining evacuation orders put in place due to the Rossmoore Lake wildfire as fire activity continues to decrease.

Since it was discovered on July 21, the Rossmoore wildfire grew to impact an estimated 11,062 hectares of land south of Kamloops between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A. The fire is still classified as out of control.

On Saturday morning, the TNRD downgraded an evacuation order for three addressed properties to an evacuation alert. More than 350 properties are on evacuation alert, but there are no remaining evacuation orders due to this wildfire.

The TNRD reminded residents they should be prepared to evacuate should it be found necessary.

Marg Drysdale, BCWS fire information officer, said crews are seeing minimal fire behaviour at the Rossmoore Lake blaze on Saturday.

“They're seeing very low fire behaviour anywhere on Rossmoore. It’s significantly lower, they’re very pleased,” Drysdale said.

“They believe they're going to be moving into mop up and patrol on that fire, which of course means there's going to be a lot of work. A lot of boots on the ground to be dealing with mop up, it’s very labour intensive. But they're not seeing the fire behaviours that they have been.”

She said crews were preparing for a cold front to move in bringing higher winds, but it appears this weather system will just miss the Adams Complex wildfires, including Rossmoore and the Bush Creek East blaze.

“What we’re going to see is slight winds, but they’re [an] average 10 to 15 kilometres per hour — maybe slightly more on Rossmoore,” Drysdale said.

“It shouldn't impact fire behaviour in the way that we would have expected the cold front to, and they're well prepared for it.”

On Saturday, there have been about 140 firefighters responding to Rossmoore, along with 43 pieces of heavy equipment. There are 14 helicopters assigned to both fires in the Adams Complex.