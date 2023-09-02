Yellowhead Highway closed in both directions after vehicle incident

Photo: DriveBC Highway 5 is closed south of Barriere due to a crash, according to DriveBC.

The Yellowhead Highway has been closed south of Barriere due to a crash.

According to DriveBC, the vehicle incident happened Saturday afternoon along Highway 5, just south of Agate Bay Road.

Crews are on scene, and drivers are warned to expect major delays.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.