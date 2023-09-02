Yellowhead Highway cleared after vehicle incident

Photo: DriveBC Highway 5 is closed south of Barriere due to a crash, according to DriveBC.

UPDATE: 5:31 p.m.

DriveBC said Highway 5 south of Barriere has been reopened after an earlier crash.

? CLEAR #BCHwy5 - All lanes are now open from a previous vehicle incident south of Agate Bay Rd#Barriere #Kamloops — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 3, 2023

UPDATE: 5:01 p.m.

Highway 5 south of Barriere has reopened to single lane alternating traffic after an earlier crash.

DriveBC said the vehicle incident, which happened earlier on Saturday afternoon, is between Clough Road and Shook Road.

Travellers should expect delays along the highway.

ORIGINAL: 2:39 p.m.

The Yellowhead Highway has been closed south of Barriere due to a crash.

According to DriveBC, the vehicle incident happened Saturday afternoon along Highway 5, just south of Agate Bay Road.

Crews are on scene, and drivers are warned to expect major delays.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.