City of Kamloops to resume some watering 'in an effort to save trees' amid drought

Photo: Pixabay

The City of Kamloops has advised residents that it will begin watering some trees throughout the city starting in the first week of September.

Deven Matkowski, engineering manager and a member of the city’s drought response team, said the decision was made as the city tries to balance conserving water in extreme drought conditions with caring for its trees.

He said trees are viewed as important infrastructure. Last year, the City of Kamloops estimated the value of Riverside Park’s trees to be approximately $9 million.

“Right from the outset of this, while the city's reduced watering a lot, we're not at the point where we're willing to risk very important infrastructure for the community,” Matkowski said.

“Our major playing fields, the trees are all part of that.”

He said for some city trees, watering them with tree bags and drip systems isn’t as efficient as parks set up with spray irrigation.

“Effectively, in some parks, we'll be turning on irrigation,” he said.

“It will be a long run time to soak in because we're trying to target the trees, although inadvertently, in some cases, it may look more like we're watering grass. …What we're doing is taking care of the trees.”

The city said it will water trees twice weekly, at night.

Kamloops is in a Level 5 drought, meaning adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are almost certain.

In response, the city has enacted some restrictions aimed at conserving water.

Residents can only water outdoors using handheld spring-loaded nozzles, but as of Sept. 5, drip irrigation will be permitted.

Irrigating by a sprinkler or automated irrigation system isn’t allowed, and boat and vehicle washing will only be permitted at commercial car washes.

More information on the ongoing drought and water conservation measures can be found on the City of Kamloops website.