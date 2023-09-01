Mounties search for driver after pedestrian struck by stolen vehicle in hit and run

Photo: Castanet

Police are looking for witnesses following a hit and run last weekend that sent a pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the area of Sixth Avenue and Lansdowne Street just after 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 for a report of a pedestrian struck.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said investigators believe a dark-coloured Chevy Cruz hit the pedestrian and then fled. She said the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

“The Cruz was located shortly after with a smashed windshield, abandoned in Riverside Park,” she said.

“Police checks revealed it had been reported stolen on Aug. 23 from the 100-block of Yew Street.”

Evelyn said investigators are looking to talk to anyone who might have knowledge about the crash, or anyone with information about the Cruz being abandoned in Riverside Park.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.