Handful of downtown residents forced to evacuate during police standoff

Photo: Castanet

Some residents in downtown Kamloops were forced out of their homes last weekend while police dealt with a standoff involving a man believed to be armed.

According to police, officers were called to an address in the 500-block of Columbia Street just after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 for a report of an armed man experiencing a mental-health crisis.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the man barricaded himself when police arrived and attempts to communicate with him were unsuccessful.

“Neighbouring units were evacuated during the response as a safety precaution due to the risk presented,” she said.

“The Southeast District emergency response team was able to gain entry into the man’s residence and safely apprehend him under the Mental Health Act.”

Evelyn said the man was taken to hospital for assessment and care. No charges are being recommended.