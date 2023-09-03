Kamloops Mountie injured by vehicle fleeing traffic stop, police say

Photo: Glacier Media

A Kamloops Mountie was injured last weekend after being struck by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop in the Versatile area.

According to police, the officer pulled over a Chrysler 300 near the intersection of Copperhead Drive and Versatile Drive at about 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 27 for driving without insurance.

“During the investigation, the driver was placed under arrest for obstruction, at which point she allegedly drove away, injuring the police officer in the process,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.