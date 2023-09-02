Local hotels saw visitors return after wildfire travel ban lifted

Photo: Castanet

The head of the Kamloops Accommodation Association says local hotels experienced a momentary dip in bookings when a travel ban was enacted due to raging wildfires, but numbers are returning to normal.

On Aug. 19, as the number of wildfire evacuees soared, the provincial government put in place travel restrictions which stopped people from staying in temporary accommodations for non-essential purposes. The order applied to Kelowna-West Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton and Vernon.

The order was lifted for all communities except West Kelowna on Aug. 22.

Angela Tasker said once travel restrictions were eased, Kamloops hotels saw travellers return.

“Things started to come back once the wheels got in motion,” Tasker said.

“Mostly with tour companies being able to come back into Kamloops, it takes a couple of days to reroute and plan, so that really helped.”

Tasker noted emergency services personnel have been keeping in touch with area hotels to have an idea of how much inventory might be available for fire evacuees if need be.

Arlene Schieven, president and CEO of Tourism Sun Peaks, said although the travel ban didn’t name Sun Peaks, there were some people who called requesting cancellations.

“People were nervous about traveling, and we definitely wanted to respect that,” Schieven said.

However, some who could no longer travel to Kamloops headed up to the mountain resort instead.

“Some of the buses that couldn't go to Kamloops ended up coming here. So we made up some of that business with displaced business that came to San Peaks. And that included evacuees as well,” she said.

Schieven said she doesn’t have data reflecting this period of time yet, but they aren't expecting a huge drop in numbers.

“Overall we fared pretty well," she said.

According to Schieven, the summer months saw the number of travellers increase over last year, noting the resort is getting closer to the pre-pandemic numbers seen in 2019.

“In terms of the fires, we are very fortunate that we have not been on alert or anything like that. So Sun Peaks has been a little protected. We've had a lot of events this summer that have helped.”

She said there’s still a large roster of events scheduled over the next several weeks, including Peaks Pedal Fest, the Fall Festival and an upcoming bike race.

“We’re hopeful that people will take advantage and come up here in the fall as well,” Schieven said.

Tasker said up until the travel restriction, occupancy rates in Kamloops have been comparable to 2019 — a slight dip from last year, which was exceptionally busy due to a combination of summer travel and ongoing pipeline work.

“It's kind of more normalized,” Tasker said.

“And then we did see a decline when the orders came through. Then, as I said, it's rebounded to more typical levels.”

Looking ahead to the fall, Tasker anticipates a return to pre-pandemic normalcy. She said the number of travellers “softens" after the summer months, but hotels are kept busy enough due to work meetings and corporate functions.