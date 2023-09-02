House arrest for man who chased passerby with machete on downtown Kamloops street

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who chased a passerby with a machete after he was confronted while trying to break into vehicles has been sentenced to four months of house arrest.

Jesse Fisher, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to two counts of assault and one count each of assault with a weapon and breach of a release order.

Court heard a passerby spotted Fisher trying door handles on vehicles parked along a downtown residential street, in the area of Nicola Street and Second Avenue at about 8 a.m. on April 15.

Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said the passerby parked his car and got out to confront the would-be thief, urging him to leave the neighbourhood.

“Mr. Fisher pulled out a machete and, while waving it in the air, he chased after [the man] saying he was going to kill him,” Goulet said. “He got to within about 10 feet of him.”

Goulet said the man was “scared for his life.” He called the police. Fisher, who was on a bail order prohibiting him from possessing weapons, was arrested.

Fisher also pleaded guilty to assault charges stemming from incidents inside two Kamloops businesses last year.

On Nov. 20, 2022, he assaulted a security guard at Winners on Columbia Street and then beat up a shopper who tried to intervene, leaving him with black eyes and an injured knee.

A few weeks later, on Dec. 10, Fisher slapped an employee at the Lansdowne Street Tim Hortons. He had been asked to leave repeatedly after falling asleep inside the restaurant.

Defence lawyer John Gustafson said Fisher was a productive member of society, working as a truck driver at Highland Valley Copper, before a “rapid decline into serious substance use.”

Court heard Fisher’s probation officer said he has turned things around in recent months, describing his improvement as “night and day.”

“He does appear by all accounts to be heading in the right direction,” Gustafson said.

Kamloops Provincial Court Judge Roy Dickey sentenced Fisher to a 12-month conditional sentence order, the first four months of which will be served under house arrest. That will be followed by a year-long period of probation.

Fisher will be required to live in supportive housing and abstain from using drugs and alcohol. He will also be barred from having any contact with the victims of the assaults.