Woman fined for drunkenly pushing over motorcycle of man who rejected her

Photo: Castanet

A drunk woman who pushed over the motorcycle of a man who rebuffed her advances at a North Kamloops pub has been ordered to pay more than $800 to cover the damage she caused.

Brittany Dawn Halcrow, 28, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to one count of mischief under $5,000.

Court heard Halcrow was at the Rock’n Firkin Pub in North Kamloops on Aug. 1, 2020, when she began talking to a man.

“She came up and essentially started hitting on him,” Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said in court.

“He wasn’t interested and it was evident that she was very intoxicated.”

After the man snubbed her, Halcrow went outside and pushed his motorcycle onto the concrete. She then walked back into the pub and told him what she had done.

“It was a fleeting poor decision, but it had a not insignificant consequence,” Goulet said. "It caused $808.64 in damage to [his] bike.”

Defence lawyer Joe Killoran said Halcrow quit drinking after the incident. He came to court with a money order from Halcrow for the full amount of damage.

Halcrow apologized in court.

“I am deeply regretful,” she said. “But I’m also grateful because it’s the turning point at which I decided to become completely sober.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey went along with a joint submission for an absolute discharge, meaning Halcrow will not have a criminal record. He also imposed a restitution order for $808.64, with the money to go to the owner of the motorcycle.