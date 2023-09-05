Drunk driver fined after threatening to kill Mountie who arrested him

Photo: Castanet

A drunk driver who threatened to kill a police officer after he was arrested on the side of the highway near Cache Creek has been ordered to pay more than $1,700 in fines and barred from driving for a year.

Brent Allen Sellars, 34, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to one count each of impaired operation and obstructing a peace officer.

Court heard a Mountie was patrolling Highway 97 north of Cache Creek on Feb. 8, 2023, when he saw a vehicle make an illegal shoulder pass. He pulled the vehicle over.

“There were five people in the vehicle,” Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said in court. “All of them were either passed out or apparently intoxicated by alcohol.”

Sellars was driving, though Goulet said he gave police a number of fake names at the roadside. When he was arrested for obstruction, Goulet said two Mounties had to “wrestle him to the ground.”

After his arrest, Sellars began slamming his head into a plexiglass barrier in the back of an RCMP vehicle. He also threatened to kill the constable who arrested him, yelling “I’ll f---ing kill you,” Goulet said.

Defence lawyer Joe Killoran said Sellars has been sober since the incident. He works a camp job for a contracting company.

“I feel bad for uttering those threats,” Sellars said in court. “If I was sober, I never would have said that stuff.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey went along with a joint submission for a $1,500 fine and a one-year driving ban. The fine was bumped up to $1,725 after a court surcharge was applied.

Sellars will have until February to pay his fines.