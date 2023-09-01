220406
Kamloops  

Investigation still ongoing one year after deadly drive-by shooting on Ord Road, police say

No arrests in fatal drive-by

- | Story: 444622

Kamloops Mounties say their investigation is still ongoing one year after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting on Ord Road in Brocklehurst.

Lawrence Pooli died after he was shot on Ord Road near Singh Street on Aug. 26, 2022.

At the time, police said they believed the slaying was targeted and the victim was well-known to investigators.

Pooli had been targeted in a previous drive-by shooting. On Oct. 1, 2020, a gunshot was fired at a shed on a property on Willow Street in North Kamloops. In that case, 37-year-old David Jeffrey Tremblay was sentenced last year to five years in prison.

When asked this week for an update on the Ord Road murder investigation, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn would only say it is ongoing.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News