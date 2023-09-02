Kamloops to host Secwepemctsin Language Conference in November

Photo: Castanet

Vendors and sponsors are invited to take part in a conference dedicated to safeguarding and celebrating the Secwepemctsin language taking place in Kamloops later this fall.

The Secwepemctsin Language Conference 2023 will be held from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5 at the Coast Hotel and Conference Centre on Rogers Way.

“As the cornerstone of the Secwepemc Nation’s cultural identity, the language stands as a testament to the rich heritage and history of its people,” organizers said in a statement.

“The three-day conference will serve as a platform to exchange insights, innovations and methodologies for both learning and teaching the Secwepemctstin language.”

Event organizers said they are welcoming sponsorship and vendor participation for the November event.

“This offers an exceptional opportunity to engage with a diverse audience of language enthusiasts, educators, community leaders and cultural advocates, all hunted by a shared commitment to preserving and promoting Indigenous languages,” organizers said.

All proceeds generated from the event are put towards funding activities that revitalize and advance the Secwepemctsin language.

Anyone interested in conference sponsorship packages for the conference can contact Gabe Archie at [email protected] for more information.