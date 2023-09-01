Arrests made after SUV speeds away from police, crashes into barrier

Photo: Sean Tennant Traffic was backed up on the Summit Connector on Friday morning after a vehicle crashed while fleeing from police, Mounties say.

Two people were arrested after a vehicle fled from police and crashed into a barrier at Summit Drive and West Victoria Street on Friday morning, Mounties say.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said a traffic officer tried to stop a black SUV for speeding at about 9 a.m.

Evelyn said the vehicle didn’t stop for police, sped away and crashed into a road barrier.

“Two people were observed fleeing from the vehicle, but thanks to the quick response from officers, they were located and taken into custody soon after with the assistance of the police dog service unit and community services officers,” Evelyn said.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident and no other vehicles were struck.”

Evelyn said the suspects remain in custody while the investigation continues.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash camera video of the crash or the vehicle occupants is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment.