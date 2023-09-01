Crews prepare for winds after rain dampens Rossmoore wildfire

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Rossmoore Lake wildfire pictured earlier in August.

The BC Wildfire Service says crews have been making good progress on the Rossmoore Lake wildfire, burning south of Kamloops, but winds are in the forecast.

The fire is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A. According to BCWS, the fire is estimated to be more than 11,000 hectares in size.

“The progress being done there has been really positive,” said Morgan Blois, BCWS fire information officer.

“The weather is really helping, and giving us an opportunity to get work done in anticipation of any warmer, drier weather that's to come in the following days.”

According to BCWS, the fire has received about 20 millimetres of rain.

“This rain has moderated fire behaviour but has also impacted access to some areas of the fire,” BCWS said in an online update.

“Crews have been assigned to accessible areas and are making excellent progress.”

According to BCWS, winds are expected to pick up on Sunday and increased fire behaviour is expected. Crews are working to complete control lines and hose lays in anticipation of the change in forecast.

“Residents can expect to see burning within the perimeter of this fire. Crews contain a fire within a perimeter, allow unburnt fuels to continue to burn while protecting homes and infrastructure with structure protection where and as needed,” BCWS said.

To the southeast of the wildfire, water delivery systems are being set up while crews have been directly attacking the fire’s edge.

Crews patrolled the fire perimeter near Frogmoore Creek, supported by helicopters when needed.

As of Friday, there are 132 firefighters assigned to the incident, along with 38 pieces of heavy equipment. More than a dozen helicopters are assigned to the Adams Lake complex, which includes the Bush Creek wildfire.