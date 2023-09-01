Thompson River levels 12 centimetres below previous record low, province says

Photo: Castanet Staff

The province says water levels on the Thompson River have blown past the record low for this time of year, shattering a mark that stood for more than 100 years.

“River levels on the Thompson River at Kamloops river gauge are two meters below what is normal for this time of year, and fifteen centimetres lower than the record low for this area, breaking a 112-year record,” the Ministry of Forests said in a statement in response to a question from Castanet.

The ministry said most of the province is still in a drought level 4 or 5 classification, with the Lower Thompson, North Thompson and South Thompson basins still listed at drought level 5 — the highest possible classification.

The low levels are not the result of wildfire suppression efforts. The ministry said firefighters are permitted to use water to extinguish, contain and control the spread of a fire under the Water Sustainability Act, but described the amount used by fire crews as “minimal”

The ministry said several factors have created “high risk” province-wide drought conditions this summer, including less rain than usual over the past year and an early snowmelt last spring.

Despite recent rainfall providing some relief to firefighters, it hasn’t been enough to overcome a year of limited rain and precipitation.

The City of Kamloops has been one of several areas across the province to introduce new watering restrictions, including Metro Vancouver, Abbotsford, and Mission.

The ministry says Kamloops has reduced water usage by 29 per cent from last summer’s average.

“This big drop in water use shows how people in Kamloops have stepped up to the plate to help conserve water,” the ministry said.

Temporary prohibitions on lawn sprinklers, vehicle washing and pressure washing were announced Aug. 3, when the provincial government upgraded the North and South Thompson basins to drought Level 5. They remain in effect.