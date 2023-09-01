BCWS expanding community response program after earlier North Shuswap roadblocks

Photo: CSRD Firefighters work in Scotch Creek on the Bush Creek East fire.

A North Thompson man who helped battle the devastating McLure wildfire 20 years ago stepped up last weekend and offered free firefighter training to three dozen North Shuswap residents looking to protect their homes.

Jim Jones, owner of Aprotek Fire Safety, said he was contacted by community members in the North Shuswap looking to get certified so that they could help BC Wildfire Service crews battle the Bush Creek East fire.

“It was the residents that actually reached out and tried to find trainers,” he told Castanet.

“Forestry had no part in it. They initiated nothing on behalf of the residents.”

Jones said he worked for decades with B.C.’s Ministry of Forests, including extensive wildland firefighting experience. He now runs Aprotek in his retirement.

Dozens of North Shuswap residents were desperate for certification after the BC Wildfire Service last week said it was willing to work alongside those in the community provided they had proper training.

Jones said he was contacted by a representative of the residents. He then made sure that residents cleared the training session with BCWS crews, because it took place inside the evacuation order zone in the North Shuswap.

He did not charge the 36 attendees. He said he would typically charge $275 per person for such training.

Jones said he was working for the ministry in 2003 when the McLure fire broke out.

“In these events, we hired the locals,” he said.

“In 2003, I was on the McLure fire in Barriere. It had burned the mill at Louis Creek so there were a number of folks that were unemployed.”

In that case, Jones said, the ministry hired unemployed mill workers and local First Nations members.

BCWS officials came under fire in the days after the Bush Creek East blaze’s big run on Aug. 18, when residents who defied evacuation orders to protect their homes were met with roadblocks while trying to access supplies.

“What happened in the Shuswap, I find it disturbing,” Jones said.

“It’s disturbing in the sense that, yes, they defied the evacuation order to stay back and do the best they could to protect their homes, and there’s definite hazards around, but why not support them and work with them and not stop convoys?”

That changed last week, when officials warmed to the idea of having locals help on the fire line.

Training took place over the weekend and now the Co-operative Community Response Project, as it’s been dubbed by the BCWS, is in full swing.

BCWS operations director Cliff Chapman said the project aims to provide “community members that are willing” basic training to have them work alongside firefighters.

“And then we can sign those community members up, ideally through a local fire department or fire brigade, as we’ve seen in the Shuswap, as well as what we’ve seen on the Rossmoore Lake fire and other fires across the province,” he said Thursday.

“This is something that we know we need to and want to expand. … So we’re going to expand that program and we’re going to look to put some more parameters around it so that communities know how to access it and what it’s going to mean.”