TRU exchange program returns to pre-pandemic numbers, welcomes nearly 500 students

Thompson Rivers University has completed its Language and Culture Program for the 16th consecutive year, returning this year to pre-pandemic numbers.

The university said number of students the program saw was reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, but was able to host 490 students and 33 chaperones from eight countries over July and August this year.

"Through our language and culture programs, students embark on a journey of curiosity and exploration,” said Baihua Chadwick, vice-president international at TRU.

“With the support of the ITC team, local families, chaperones and TRU staff, students build memories that will last a lifetime and foster an environment of learning, growth and curiosity.”

This year, high school and university students came from Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Columbia, Mexico, Spain, Argentina and Venezuela, according to TRU.

The students spent their time in Kamloops doing language studies, classroom learning and recreational activities such as kayaking, visiting local parks and learning about local Indigenous culture.

TRU said it's still inviting local families to its homestay program, lauding the program as a unique cultural exchange experience.