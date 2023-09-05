Literacy in Kamloops looking for volunteer tutors to read to elementary students

Photo: Pixabay

Literacy in Kamloops is putting out a call for volunteer tutors willing to read to young students once a week.

The organization is asking for volunteers with proficient English language skills to read to elementary school kids as part of its Come Read with Me Volunteer Tutoring Program.

Tutors will be provided free training and will be tasked with reading with three students for 30 minutes each, once a week for 12 weeks.

Volunteer training sessions will be held in Room 6 of the Henry Grube Education Centre, with sessions on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Those interested are asked to email Cami or call 250-573-1785.