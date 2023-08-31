Several city splash parks to close after Labour Day long weekend

Photo: Castanet The new splash park at Riverside Park.

It’s a sure sign that fall is on its way.

In a social media post, the City of Kamloops said the last day of operations for most city water parks will be on Monday, Sept. 4 — the end of the long weekend.

The exception is the city’s newest water park at Riverside Park. The city said the splash park will remain open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 17, weather permitting.