Several city splash parks to close after Labour Day long weekend

Photo: Castanet
The new splash park at Riverside Park.
It’s a sure sign that fall is on its way.
In a social media post, the City of Kamloops said the last day of operations for most city water parks will be on Monday, Sept. 4 — the end of the long weekend.
The exception is the city’s newest water park at Riverside Park. The city said the splash park will remain open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 17, weather permitting.
