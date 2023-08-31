City of Kamloops to end pet cremation services due to outdated equipment

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops says it will no longer be offering pet cremation services.

The city has offered animal cremation since 1986.

In a news release, the city said the decision was made because it’s not economically feasible or safe to continue operating its cremation equipment.

“The decision to end this service does not come lightly, as the city has helped many residents over the years with their pets’ final journeys and has relationships with the Kamloops BC SPCA and veterinarian offices throughout the region,” the city said in a news release.

“Residents who have lost a beloved pet are encouraged to connect with their local vet for cremation options.”

The city said the cremation equipment has received regular maintenance, and has now outlived its life expectancy by more than 20 years.

However, the machinery has obsolete electrical components and an inefficient combustion process, and there is a high cost to retrofit the components and restore full function.

The city said its community services division will continue to accept small animals for cremation until Sept. 20.