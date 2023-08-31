Man hospitalized after North Kamloops hit and run, police say

Photo: Castanet

Police say one man was taken to hospital with significant injuries after a hit and run in North Kamloops early Thursday morning.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said officers responded to the 400-block of Tranquille Road at about 4:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

According to police, the driver fled the scene.

Evelyn said the victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with what was believed to be significant, but non-life threatening injuries.

“A grey truck was noted to be leaving the area following what was described as a commotion,” Evelyn said in a statement.

“It’s still very early in the investigation, but we are hopeful that someone in the area witnessed or captured security video of the incident to help further the investigation.”

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.