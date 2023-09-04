Kamloops man pleads guilty to drunken assault, receives one year probation

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Kamloops man has been ordered to spend a year on probation after drunkenly beating his girlfriend.

Michael Franklin Evans, 38, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court to one count of assault.

Court heard police were called to a North Shore residence on March 31 after receiving a report from a family member at about 7:15 a.m.

Crown prosecutor Katie Bouchard told court Evans had been drinking and pushed the woman. He struck her twice in the head and face after she “got in Mr. Evans' face" during an argument, she said.

“Police saw that she had swelling on her forehead, a two inch scratch on her forehead, and other bruises and scratches on her limbs,” Bouchard told the court.

“The children were residing with them at the residence. They were asleep at the time it did not witness the assault.”

Defence lawyer James Ross said Evans is remorseful and had taken steps to address his drinking, attending a relapse prevention program and AA meetings.

Evans told court he takes medication for his bipolar disorder and had recently begun taking a prescription to help him quit smoking and vaping.

“Introducing the alcohol to that as well, with this new medication, I think might have had a little something to do with it,” said Evans.

“I’m not making that as an excuse, but just a bad combo, bad cocktail, for disaster.”

Evans told court his family was evicted from its residence, and while Evans has been living in his van, his family has been allowed to stay while they search for a new home.

“We have three kids, so there's five of us," he said. "So even three bedrooms aren't getting back to us."

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marianne Armstrong went along with a joint submission for a 12-month probation order, including conditions to not consume any alcohol or drugs or possess any weapons.

Evans was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.