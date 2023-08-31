BCWS says rainfall causing reduced fire activity at Rossmoore Lake blaze

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Rossmoore Lake wildfire pictured earlier in August.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting a calm morning at the 11,000-hectare Rossmoore Lake wildfire after some overnight rainfall.

The wildfire is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, about 10 kilometres south of Kamloops.

Morgan Blois, BCWS fire information officer, said while fire activity is minimal on Thursday morning, the weather won’t have a long-term impact due to regional drought conditions.

“Once those weather conditions rebound into warming and drying trend, we do expect to see an increase in fire activity as a result of that,” she said.

“But as of today, things are really calm, and crews are just able to get closer to the fire’s edge and really put in some strong contingent line.”

Blois said the fire hasn’t significantly grown in the last few days.

“Things have been pretty stable,” she said.

On Wednesday evening, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District lifted evacuation orders that had been put in place for seven properties due to the Rossmoore Lake wildfire. Those properties remain under evacuation alert.

As of Wednesday, a total of 351 properties in TNRD electoral areas J, L and M are on evacuation alert due to the Rossmoore wildfire. More information can be found on the TNRD website.

BCWS has also extended an area restriction order put in place in the area of the wildfire. The order will now be in effect until Sept. 8, or until it is rescinded. A map of the area can be found on the BCWS website.

“The BC Wildfire Service would like to remind the public that while access to private residences are permitted, the public must remain out of active fire areas,” BCWS said.

“Interference in these areas has a direct impact on operations and poses a safety risk to both the individual and to BC Wildfire Service personnel.”