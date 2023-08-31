Transportation strategy suggests studying truck climbing lane on Highway 1

Photo: DriveBC A DriveBC webcam offers a view of Highway 1 near the Peterson Creek Bridge.

A provincial review of Kamloops transportation networks has identified a number of potential priority projects, including a study on a westbound truck climbing lane on Highway 1 east of Peterson Creek Bridge.

Scott Cramer, project manager for the province’s Kamloops Area Transportation Strategy, appeared before council on Tuesday to share the recently developed strategy for local road infrastructure.

Cramer said the strategy was put together after public engagement and technical analysis. He said there was strong consensus on a number of identified issues, and the team put forward some potential projects that could alleviate these concerns.

“We heard widespread support for our opportunities — especially those that would improve active transportation connections and separate facilities, transit frequency and reliability, and strong support for investigating a truck climbing lane up Highway 1, as well as improving the efficiency of traffic through Valleyview,” Cramer said.

He said the strategy puts forward 10 priorities in the areas of planning, active transportation, transit and roads.

A study of the stretch of Highway 1 from the Yellowhead interchange to Columbia Street is identified as a priority.

“[The study] is a broad preliminary design and planning exercise to investigate the possibility of a truck climbing lane up to Peterson Creek Bridge,” Cramer said.

He said the study would also look at on and off ramp improvements at the Yellowhead interchange to accommodate anticipated growing traffic volumes.

Data from the ministry of transportation and infrastructure indicates some of the highest volumes of highway traffic in Kamloops occurs on that stretch of road.

Cramer said another priority is to put together a plan for improving the efficiency of highway traffic through Valleyview.

“We’d work in collaboration with the city to investigate improvements to highway and neighbourhood multimodal mobility through the Valleyview area that would align future highway function with desired land uses,” Cramer said.

“The outcome of this would guide decision making with respect to access management, transit service, active transportation and intersection treatment.”

He said the strategy also suggests a planning study for Highway 5, which would happen in collaboration with the City of Kamloops and Tk’emlups.

A Shuswap Road study would focus on road safety. The strategy also suggests taking a look at the Highway 5 and River Street intersection.

“We would undertake the design of a right in right out intersection to improve safety,” Cramer said.

“We would restrict left hand turning movements into that area, and we would undertake broad engagement with businesses in that area to ensure that proper engagement is issued.”

Cramer noted no money has been committed for these priorities, with the exception of some initial funds for the Shuswap Road study and a highway wayfinding initiative.

“As part of finalizing the strategy, the next step would be to recommend these opportunities for future funding,” Cramer said.

Council voiced its support for the province to invest in capital projects in the Kamloops area, noting the growth of the city, which is a rail and highway transportation hub.