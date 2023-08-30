Kamloops man on trial, accused of raping 13-year-old cousin at grandparents' house

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man is standing trial this week in B.C. Supreme Court accused of raping his 13-year-old cousin at a family gathering.

The 31-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the complainant.

He is standing trial on charges of sexual interference of a person under 16, sexual assault, exposing genitals to a person under 16 and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The man is accused of abusing his cousin during visits at their grandparents’ house in 2015 and 2016. He was in his early 20s at the time.

Court heard the man is alleged to have exposed himself to the girl on a bike ride and then threatened her if she told anyone. Crown prosecutor Brock Bellrichard said in his opening statement that the man later raped the girl inside a room at their grandparents’ house.

The man is not in custody. His trial is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday.