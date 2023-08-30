KFR talks to Juniper residents about preparing for wildfire, mitigating risks

Photo: Castanet KFR's Jamie Chase gives a presentation on preparing for wildfires to Juniper residents on Tuesday.

About two dozen Juniper Ridge residents took part Tuesday evening in a first-of-its-kind presentation developed by Kamloops Fire Rescue about preparing for wildfire and mitigating fire risks.

The event, hosted by the Juniper Ridge Community Association and KFR, took place at Valleyview Community Hall. More than 20 people attended in person and a handful more tuned in over Zoom.

Jamie Chase, KFR's life and safety educator, discussed wildfire behaviour, what to expect from firefighters if a wildfire threatens homes and strategies homeowners can use to reduce the risk to properties.

“The more knowledge you have about the realities of a wildfire then, hopefully, this will give everyone a lot more peace of mind,” Chase said.

“It’s a pretty frightening thing to have your community threatened by wildfire and not really knowing how things are going to happen. And also, it’s great if everyone in the community understands how things happen for us as well from a firefighting perspective, so that you have a bit of an idea of our needs, and your expectations of us and our expectations.”

Chase, who has experience with wildland, structural and interface firefighting, showed photos and videos from homes impacted by wildfires in West Kelowna, Fort McMurray, and in Maui. He told attendees that wind-driven, flying embers are the biggest threats to homes, and while home construction is a factor, landscaping decisions have the greatest influence on survivability.

"What's going to make the biggest difference to your home surviving wildfire is the work that you have done long before fire ever happens,” Chase said.

He said when firefighters respond to an interface fire, resources can quickly be spread out over a large area. In a major fire, crews might have to prioritize saving structures not yet on fire — a difficult decision for firefighters.

He said sprinklers can be great tools, but they are a last line of defence. Sprinklers set up and left on by homeowners can actually deplete water reservoirs, impacting the amount of water available for firefighters.

He noted in the past, it was thought that sprinklers might raise humidity over areas during wildfire events, but recent research indicates this is actually a less effective strategy.

“We know now that on a normal, Kamloops summer day of say, 35 C and windy, single-digit humidities, that it’s just not effective — it evaporates far faster than we think,” Chase said.

He said sprinklers are also ineffective if there are a lot of volatile fuels like hedging for embers to land in. Chase noted people will often mention the sprinkler systems set up in Logan Lake, but forget the community spent years doing widespread FireSmart work, as well.

After the presentation and a question and answer session, Chase told Castanet Kamloops the information was tailored to address specific concerns from Juniper residents who live in the interface area.

“Hopefully it will help people have a bit more peace of mind and be more motivated to take some of the preparation steps, the prevention steps,” Chase said.

He said KFR is hoping to do presentations with neighbourhoods in similar interface areas like Pineview, Aberdeen, Barnhartvale and Rose Hill.

The Juniper Ridge Community Association’s Madyson Cavaliere said they wanted to make sure residents feel more prepared, particularly after the interface fire which was sparked between Juniper and Valleyview in 2021.

“We hope it can be something we offer again in the spring too, as we prepare for fire season,” Cavaliere said.