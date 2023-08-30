Woman wanted on warrants related to break and enter, vehicle theft: RCMP

Photo: RCMP

Kamloops Mounties asking for the public’s help to find a woman wanted on new warrants.

In a news release, police said Justice Nicara Lee McKay-Saul, 26, is wanted on warrants related to the theft of a motor vehicle, break and enter, possession of stolen property, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and breach of a release order.

Police said McKay-Saul said the offences are related to a recent investigation that saw the recovery of three stolen vehicles, after which she was arrested and released.

McKay-Saul is described as a woman standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 106 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about McKay-Saul’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.