Two more men to be sentenced in drug trafficking case linked to outlaw biker gang

Photo: RCMP

Two men charged in connection with a years-long probe into an alleged Kamloops outlaw biker gang are slated to be sentenced next month.

Zale Coty, 54, and Jacob Cavanagh, 30, are scheduled to be sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court late in October.

Coty, Cavanagh and a third man, Shawn Carlisle, were charged with serious drug-trafficking allegations last year following a lengthy police investigation into the Throttle Lockers, described by police as a puppet club of the Hells Angels.

Coty is facing three counts each of trafficking in a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking, as well as a single count of conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance. He is alleged to have sold cocaine and fentanyl to undercover Mounties.

Cavanagh is charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and conspiracy to traffic fentanyl.

It’s not yet known which charges the men will plead guilty to.

Police said last year their investigation into the trio began in 2017. A number of search warrants were executed and, according to Mounties, officers seized $330,000 in cash, significant amounts of drugs and Hells Angels support gear, among other items.

Carlisle pleaded guilty last year to one count each of trafficking cocaine and unlawfully selling cannabis. He was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and is now free on day parole.

Court heard Carlisle was working at Sunshine Gardens, a hydroponics shop in Valleyview, when it was targeted by police in an undercover sting in 2018. Sunshine Gardens is alleged to have been owned by Coty.

Undercover Mounties posing as drug dealers built a relationship with Carlisle over a period of more than 18 months and purchased three kilograms of cocaine and cannabis distillate during that time. The purchases totalled more than $175,000.

Coty and Cavanagh are expected to be sentenced on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27, according to court records.