Former City of Merritt director hired as TNRD's new corporate services manager

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District didn't have to look far to find a new general manager for its corporate services division.

In a news release, the TNRD announced Greg Lowis will be joining the regional district as general manager of corporate and legislative services, a role left vacant since former manager Deanna Campbell was hired to be CAO of the municipality of Sun Peaks.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the TNRD and supporting the communities across the region of B.C.’s best,” Lowis said in a statement.

Lowis has served in several roles with the City of Merritt since 2019, including director of corporate services and interim chief administrative officer. According to the TNRD, Lowis brings nearly 15 years of local government experience to the new role.

He was notably the head of Merritt's Emergency Operations Centre during the November 2021 floods.

Scott Hildebrand, TNRD’s CAO, said the regional district was fortunate to have many excellent candidates for the position and is excited to have Lowis join the team.

“I’m confident that Greg will help us build on positive changes to policies and procedures that we have made as an organization,” he said.