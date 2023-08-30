Despite wind, BCWS says Rossmoore wildfire was stable overnight

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Rossmoore Lake wildfire pictured earlier in August.

BC Wildfire Service says despite some increased winds, the 11,000-hectare Rossmoore Lake wildfire remains stable.

The Rossmoore fire is burning south of Kamloops between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A

Morgan Blois, BCWS fire information officer, said there hasn’t been much increased activity, with the exception of the southwest flank, along Frogmoore Creek.

“That hasn't changed really in the last day or so,” Blois said.

“Crews are still in that area and working to extinguish the hotspots and spots where it challenged the guard, however, there is heavy machinery and crews working to reinforce that guard now. So it's been fairly stable on that end.”

Blois said as winds picked up late Tuesday evening, crews didn’t see that any fire activity increased to the point of challenging containment lines.

“While the winds are increased, it didn't have a much of an effect on the fire in terms of growth or substantial fire activity,” she said.

According to BCWS, temperatures are expected to be “significantly cooler” on Wednesday with the possibility of rain and the risk of thunderstorms in the evening.

On Wednesday, crews are continuing to conduct small-scale hand ignitions along the fire edge near Frogmoore Creek if conditions are favourable.

Crews will be supported by helicopters bucketing along the existing guard.

BCWS said 40 personnel are directly attacking the fire using water delivery systems along the eastern flank of the fire.

There are 135 firefighters responding to the Rossmoore Lake wildfire, along with 38 pieces of heavy equipment. Ground crews are supported by helicopters, 18 of which are assigned to the Adams Complex which includes the Bush Creek East wildfire.