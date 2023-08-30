213716
Kamloops Mounties on scene in Valleyview investigating assault with weapon

Police swarm Valleyview

Police are investigating a serious incident in Valleyview, where an area near a motel is behind police tape on Wednesday morning.

According to Mounties, the large police presence near the Tournament Inn on the East Trans-Canada Highway is related to an assault with a weapon investigation.

At about 8:45 a.m., three police vehicles were visible at the scene.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said more information is expected to be made public later in the day.

This story will be updated when more becomes known.

