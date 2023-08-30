Kamloops councillors want provincial cash for highway, road improvements

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops city council pressed the ministry of transportation and infrastructure to commit funding for capital projects in the Tournament Capital following a presentation about the province’s review of area highway and road networks.

Scott Cramer, project manager for the province's Kamloops Area Transportation Strategy, appeared before council on Tuesday to share the recently developed strategy for local road infrastructure.

Cramer said the strategy identifies several priorities, including developing a plan for the Trans-Canada Highway corridor in Valleyview, and conducting studies of the Yellowhead Highway interchange and a stretch of Highway 1 heading west to Columbia Street.

However, Cramer said no money has been committed to these projects, with the exception of a highway wayfinding initiative and some initial funding for a study of Shuswap Road, also identified as a priority.

“As part of finalizing the strategy, the next step would be to recommend these opportunities for future funding,” Cramer said.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly raised concerns around vague language used when describing the need for improved efficiency of highway traffic through Valleyview, and emphasized the importance of implementing solutions in the area, especially given the increase in trade and the amount of goods that flow through the city.

“Everything that comes in through the Port of Vancouver that's going east comes through the City of Kamloops, whether it's by rail or highway. As you're well aware, the very first traffic light from Horseshoe Bay is Vicars Road,” O’Reilly said.

“Efficiency, to me, is investment — and significant capital investment — on that stretch, and not just temporary, band-aid solutions.”

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said the community is “tired of waiting” for provincial investment in transportation infrastructure.

“It took someone dying a horrendous death on East Shuswap Road to begin to get funding to fix that,” Neustaeter said, referring to a motorcycle crash which took the life of a woman in May.

“The warnings had come over and over and over for years, just like in Valleyview. The disproportionate number of ICBC claims that come out of that specific location is ridiculous.”

Neustaeter said there have been “years of studies” that haven’t led to funding commitments.

“This has reached critical mass for us. We're one of the 10 communities in B.C. who have housing targets that are set. That is tremendously challenging to do if we can't tell people that they will be safe as we increase densification because highways, which are completely out of our control, aren't being cared for,” she said.

Coun. Kelly Hall asked if Cramer could give council members a timeline for when funding might be available for the identified priorities.

Cramer said the strategy will feed “into the broader, provincial-wide capital planning process.”

“We will do our best to recommend and prioritize these opportunities through this strategy. And that's kind of where we sit right now,” Cramer replied.

“There's going to be things going on in the background in the ministry, which we can try to push different things through, whether it's interim opportunities such as signage, lighting and things of that nature through general maintenance contracts. But for the larger capital investments, I don't have a timeline for those.”

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson said it seemed to him council has to lobby more and work harder to get the message through to the transportation ministry.

"I think that probably next time, you might want to bring a bigger team, maybe some executives who can answer some questions," Hamer-Jackson told Cramer, before thanking him for his presentation.

"I think we've got to work together. I think you hear loud and clear on what's happening around here."

After the presentation, council voted unanimously to send a letter to the ministry, requesting further information about capital project funding and the Valleyview corridor.

More information on the Kamloops Area Transportation Strategy can be found on the province’s website.