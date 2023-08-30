BCWS head says challenges with Shuswap residents will inform agency's policies

Photo: Viktoria Haack/CSRD A helicopter buckets at the Bush Creek East wildfire near Sorrento.

The head of the BC Wildfire Service says the agency is willing to work alongside community members like those in the North Shuswap as destructive blazes become a more common occurrence.

Cliff Chapman, director of operations for the BCWS, said he knows the agency has to be nimble given the increasing frequency of interface fires.

The BCWS took a lot of heat earlier this month from residents of the North Shuswap, who claimed they were not consulted in the firefighting process and not allowed to help protect their homes.

That has since changed. Over the weekend, the BCWS trained a number of North Shuswap residents, and they are now working the fire line — paid employees alongside regular BCWS crew members.

“Climate-related emergency hazards are on the rise in B.C., and with it we need to be willing to adjust, willing to evolve and willing to learn from the things that we’re experiencing right now,” Chapman said.

“What’s happening in the Shuswap is a great collective effort from the CSRD, the local residents of that area and BC Wildfire Service really working together to try to achieve a common objective of protecting people’s homes and getting people home sooner.”

Chapman said the lessons learned this summer in the North Shuswap will inform the way the BCWS operates in the future.

“That’s something we are very interested in pursuing as we head into the fall and look forward to our evolution as we head into the 2024 fire season,” he said.

“As the world changes and as we deal with these climate-related hazards that are impacting communities, we need to change with it — and we are willing to.”

Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s minister of emergency management and climate readiness, said the BCWS already partners with many agencies — First Nations, local governments, contractors and industry groups. She said training and a knowledge of the agency’s command structure is key for anyone looking to fight fires.

Ma acknowledged trust will need to be built between the province and residents of rural communities like the North Shuswap.

“I think that’s definitely something that we’ll have to better understand and learn from this experience, and I think there’s always opportunities for us to learn how to better communicate and co-ordinate with communities,” she said.

“What I will say about what’s happening in the Shuswap is that we are working together now — community members as well as the regional district — in fighting a common enemy, and that’s the way that it should be.”

Chapman said he expects BCWS to grow based on what’s happened this summer.

“We are an agency that is willing to learn and be adaptable as things present themselves,” he said.

“Obviously, this year has presented lots of challenges for our agency, but more importantly for the people of B.C. We’re trying to actively look at opportunities to get better, to get stronger as an agency so that we can continue to grow and be ready in the face of these fires that continue to present themselves.”