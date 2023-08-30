Video shows protesters, counter-protesters getting physical outside North Kamloops drag event

Police say they are still trying to sort out what happened on Saturday when protesters and counter-protesters clashed outside a Drag Storytime event at the North Kamloops public library.

Mounties have said they are investigating an alleged assault at the Saturday event, at which one “anti-Pride” protester was arrested for trespassing.

A witness who watched the altercation play out described what she saw to Castanet Kamloops.

“Basically a young girl was trying to have a conversation with one of the protesters and she was very upset — not mad yelling at her, but she sounded like she was about to cry,” said the woman, who asked that her name not be published for fear of retribution.

“The woman was shoving the sign in her face. The girl held the sign down to get it out of her face and then the woman lunged at her.”

The witness said the girl was a young woman, about 18 or 19 years old.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said police are still trying to determine what happened.

“The allegation involves a confrontation between a person with a sign and a person without, during which an assault allegedly occurred,” she said.

Video shared with Castanet Kamloops shows a separate physical altercation taking place moments before the incident now being investigated by police. In that case, a protester appears to push a counter-protester, which started a scuffle.

The Drag Storytime protest was addressed during Tuesday's council meeting. Coun. Katie Neustaeter said it was "heartbreaking" to see the opposition to the Pride event.

"I know that that is not what this table believes in, and that is not what a caring, healthy, inclusive community looks like," Neustaeter said, adding she felt it was important to address the matter from council chambers.

"That is not who we are and that is not how we show up."

Anyone with information about the altercation can call police at 250-828-3000.