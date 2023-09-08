Tourism Kamloops launches program to make city more appealing to winter tourists

Photo: Tourism Kamloops

Tourism Kamloops has announced the launch of a program that aims to make Kamloops an "alluring year-round destination."

The Destination Events Supports Fund will aim to enhance tourism from November to April.

"Kamloops has so much to offer year-round, and the Destination Events Support Fund enables us to build a greater desire for visitors in our typically quieter seasons," Monica Dickinson, CEO of Tourism Kamloops, said in a press release.

"Our vision for this program supports businesses and organizations in creating new and exciting experiences for visitors to explore our city, while also elevating resident lifestyle and enhancing a sense of pride amongst Kamloopsians."

The program aims to involve local business and organizations while luring in event producers from other areas to work within Kamloops.

This fund will primarily focus on new and large-scale events that will include multi-day activities, overnight stays and co-operative funding.

The funding support will go up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the project expenses, or $25,000, whichever is greater.

More information about the funding and how to submit a proposal can be found on the Tourism Kamloops website.

The deadline for submissions is Sept. 30 for events slated to take place this winter.