SD73 sued for alleged failure to stop sexual abuse from 1967 to 1971

A man is suing the Kamloops-Thompson school district for allegedly not stepping in to prevent sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of a teacher more than 50 years ago.

Preston Grant Cline has filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court alleging the school district was negligent in failing to stop repeated sexual abuse by a teacher, referred to only as “Mr. Nigren," between 1967 and 1971.

According to Cline’s notice of civil claim, filed last Friday in Vancouver, Nigren used his position of power granted by the school district to prey upon and sexually assault Cline at Barriere elementary school.

The claim states the alleged abuse “occurred on a repeated basis, increasing in frequency, nature and intensity as time progressed.”

Cline's claim states Nigren's behaviour constituted sexual abuse, sexual battery and sexual assault.

According to the claim, Nigren used his position of authority and trust to engage a pattern of behaviour intended to make Cline feel it was unsafe to report the abuse.

Cline’s claim states the school district had a duty to protect Cline from wrongdoings and provided Nigren with the opportunity and means to abuse him.

“The abuse was reported to the defendant, but the defendant took no action or inadequate action following the report,” the claim states.

According to the claim, Cline suffered physical pain, mental anguish, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, addiction, insomnia, night terrors and loss of enjoyment of life, among other ailments.

Cline’s claim states he was required to undergo medical treatment, psychological and spiritual counselling and will require medical treatment indefinitely throughout his lifetime.

Cline is seeking general, special, punitive and aggravated damages, as well as past and future costs of health care services among others.

SD73 will have three weeks to file a response once served.

None of the allegations in the claim have been proven in court.