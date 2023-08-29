Kamloops dance studio owner facing backlash after hurtful comments on podcast

Photo: Mya Toews Academy of Dance is located on Camosun Crescent, just off Dalhousie Drive in Sahali.

The owner of a Kamloops dance studio says she regrets hurtful comments she made about students and their family members on a podcast — comments that are now prompting some parents to pull their kids out of the studio’s classes.

Krista Faraday, owner of Academy of Dance, told Castanet Kamloops she attempted to scrub each of her podcast’s 100-plus episodes after it began circulating this week in local social media circles. In many of the episodes, Faraday speaks critically and harshly of students, parents and employees.

The podcast, called Behind the Barre, can still be found on some online platforms.

“The intention of the podcast was never to harm anybody,” Faraday told Castanet.

“It was actually created for the community of studio owners and teachers in terms of, here are things that happen in studios every day, and we’re going to talk about them.”

Faraday said she recorded the podcast with a co-host for approximately two years. The most recent episode was posted this summer.

According to Faraday, the podcast was only intended for those in the dance studio industry. She said she never identified anyone by name and never named Academy of Dance or said where she was based.

Faraday tried to distance her podcast from her studio, but some parents have already pulled their children from Academy of Dance classes.

Allison Venasse said she opted to pull her five-year-old daughter from the studio after she found out about the podcast on Tuesday morning. She said she listened to a handful of episodes and was shocked by what she heard.

“They just talk about the staff, the students and the parents in a very rude way,” she said.

“There’s one episode where they say, ‘Oh, the mom’s an alcoholic, the kid is probably missing class because she’s taking after her mom.’ They’re talking about parents getting divorces and how miserable they are and how they have to deal with both parents.”

Former Academy of Dance student Alexis Wright said she heard herself referenced more than once while listening to podcast episodes on Tuesday. The 25-year-old, who spent 12 years at the studio, said the controversy has reopened old wounds for her and other former dancers.

“It has, but it’s also been a long time coming,” she said. “I feel like people are finally starting to realize the toxicity of that environment, and I am happy about that.”

A former Academy of Dance teacher who did not want her name published told Castanet Kamloops the stories she heard on the podcast were true.

“They’re very upsetting, but they’re all true,” she said. “Every story is twisted for her own benefit, but they were private matters that actually were really hard times in some people’s lives.”

Faraday said she’s sorry, and she’s hoping to have face-to-face conversations with any concerned parents.

“I want everybody to know that, yes, I made a mistake,” she said. “But I want the opportunity to apologize, and I want people to hear it from me.”

Faraday said she will no longer be podcasting.

“Absolutely not,” she said.

“I regret doing the podcast. I’m sorry, and I’m just trying to process this. I want people to know that at the studio we are about our people, we are about our students, we are about our teachers and we are not about how the podcast made people feel.”

Faraday encouraged any concerned parents to call her, 250-314-9974, or email the studio.