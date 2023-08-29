Wind causes more fire activity on southwest flank of Rossmoore blaze

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The Rossmoore Lake wildfire is continuing to see increased fire activity on its southwest flank, but hasn’t yet crossed any guard.

Morgan Blois, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, said more fire activity has been observed near Frogmoore Creek.

“That area has seen a bit of increased activity, some larger flame fronts and just more visible to the public and people in the area,” said Blois.

“However, it has not crossed our guard at this time, and we do you have crews stationed in there directly working the fire line today.”

Southwesterly winds gusting up to 40 km/h are forecast to begin in the early afternoon and will persist into the evening, and possibly overnight.

Winds are expected to diminish on Wednesday, with temperatures becoming more seasonal.

The increased fire activity due to the wind activity, warmer temperatures and dryer conditions will increase smoke in the area.

BCWS said the safety of crews and the public are the top priorities as the weather passes through the area.

“Just placing our crews in really safe spots that they can protect the communities from,” said Blois.

Crews are patrolling along Frogmoore Creek on the southwest flank for spot fires and are being supported by helicopters bucketing.

BCWS said about 40 personnel are continuing to directly attack the fire’s edge using water delivery systems.

Personnel are continuing to patrol for hotspots, identifying infrared scans on the northern flanks.

There are 135 firefighters assigned to this incident, 38 pieces of heavy equipment and 5 line locators working the fire. Seventeen Helicopters are assigned to the Adams Complex, including the Bush Creek East wildfire.