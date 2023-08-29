Highway 1 reopens between Boston Bar and Lytton after lengthy wildfire shutdown

Photo: BC Transportation

Highway 1 between Boston Bar and Lytton has officially reopened after being closed due to the Kookipi Creek wildfire.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said its contractors have finished removing dangerous trees and rocks above the highway, and have now deemed it sage for residents and travellers to drive through the area.

There will be long delays along the route as there will be single-lane-alternating traffic through the Falls Creek highway reconstruction project and possible lane closure for fire-related repairs and maintenance.

The Kookipi Creek wildfire is still active in the Fraser Canyon and the BC Wildfire Service is operating in the area.

This section of Highway 1 may be closed at any point in time if the conditions warrant.

There are alternate routes available along Highway 3, Highway 5 and Highway 99.

For more information about road conditions go to the Drive BC website.