Teck donates over $200,000 to organizations supporting wildfire response

Photo: Teck

Teck Resources Ltd. announced Monday it is donating over $200,000 to organizations supporting wildfire efforts in western Canada.

The mining company, which owns Highland Valley Copper, donated the money to several organizations in B.C., the Northwest Territories, Alberta, and Washington. It will also be matching employee donations to organizations of their choice.

“This wildfire season has been devastating for thousands of families and we are committed to helping support impacted communities and people,” Jonathan Price, CEO of Teck, said in a statement.

“Teck will continue to support those organizations working around the clock to fight wildfires and provide emergency assistance during the fire season and after, as communities look towards recovery.”

The mining company said it has also been offering supplies, like first aid kits, generators and sprinklers, and providing accommodations for this season's wildfire fights.

Donations were made to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires appeal, Canadian Red Cross B.C. Wildfires appeal, United Way Northwest Territories, the aq'am Band, First Nations Emergency Services Society, BC SPCA, Food Banks BC and Kamloops food bank.